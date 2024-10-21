The Weekly Clothesline: Seek God above all else

Posted Monday, October 21, 2024 12:00 am

“Give to the Emperor the things that are the Emperor’s and to God the things that are God’s.” Where is our allegiance? To whom do we owe the greatest portion? It’s the tightrope we walk all the days of our lives.

In Jesus’ day, the authorities came to him with such questions, but they didn’t really want an answer. They wanted him to conform to their answers. Yet, Jesus always made his point even though they didn’t hear it. Max Lucado writes: “Before reading the Bible, pray. Invite God to speak to you. Don’t go to Scripture looking for your ideas; go searching for his.” That would have been a perfect quote for the Pharisees to read. They weren’t looking for truth; they wanted Jesus to conform to their ways.

When the Pharisees asked Jesus if it was lawful to pay taxes to the emperor or not, Jesus put the question right back in their laps. They would have to use their God-given gift — free will — and make the better choice. Give to the emperor what is the emperor’s and to God what belongs to God… choose…”

Today the choice for us is the same. Where is our allegiance? To whom do we owe the greatest portion of our lives? We are made in the image of God, and the better choice is obvious. Seek a holy balance. Take care of those earthly things where you bear a responsibility. But hold fast to the “other side of the coin.” That “image” brings joy and fulfillment and will lead you to eternal life.