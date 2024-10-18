United Way of Palm Beach County seeks 200 volunteers for VITA program

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 4:38 pm

WEST PALM BEACH – United Way of Palm Beach County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), is looking for 200 volunteers to help provide free tax services throughout Palm Beach County to households with an annual income of $76,000 or less.

This is a great opportunity for CPAs, retired professionals, college students, or anyone interested in accounting and finance to make an impact for local families. Also needed are volunteers who are bilingual in Spanish or Creole. Volunteers ages 16 or older may serve as site greeters and earn community service hours.

The VITA program helps Palm Beach County taxpayers save over $1.7 million in fees they would have paid had they used a tax-preparation service. Additionally, research shows that taxpayers receiving refunds through returns processed at VITA sites used the money to achieve financial stability – to pay off debt, invest in education or housing, or open a bank account.

Last year, this program helped process more than 8,500 income tax returns for lower income households resulting in upwards of $3 million in Earned Income Tax Credits and $10 million in tax refunds. A program such as VITA not only helps individuals and families in our community, but it also helps our local economy. Since 2003, VITA has returned approximately $287 million to our community.

Partners of the VITA Program include IRS, 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners - The Department of Community Services, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Third Federal.

To volunteer, call 561.375.6618 or email Kylee Hay at volunteer@unitedwaypbc.org.

Visit www.TaxesFiledFree.org for more information.