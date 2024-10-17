County honors Transportation Mobility Week

At their Oct. 17 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners declared Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at Florida Department of Transportation Mobility Week.
OKEECHOBEE – At their Oct. 17 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners declared Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at Florida Department of Transportation Mobility Week. Okeechobee County Public Works Director Darren Brown (left) and County Engineer Stef Matthes (center) accepted the proclamation from Commission Chair David Hazellief. Mobility Week is a cooperative effort by the Florida Department of Transportation and its partner agencies to promote awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices by hosting an annual collection of outreach events. It is a time for counties, cities, and transportation agencies to highlight transportation achievements, roll out new initiatives, and/or implement new policies promoting multimodal transportation.