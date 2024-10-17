County honors Transportation Mobility Week

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/17/24

At their Oct. 17 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners declared Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at Florida Department of Transportation Mobility Week.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

County honors Transportation Mobility Week

OKEECHOBEE – At their Oct. 17 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners declared Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at Florida Department of Transportation Mobility Week. Okeechobee County Public Works Director Darren Brown (left) and County Engineer Stef Matthes (center) accepted the proclamation from Commission Chair David Hazellief. Mobility Week is a cooperative effort by the Florida Department of Transportation and its partner agencies to promote awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices by hosting an annual collection of outreach events. It is a time for counties, cities, and transportation agencies to highlight transportation achievements, roll out new initiatives, and/or implement new policies promoting multimodal transportation. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
OKEECHOBEE – At their Oct. 17 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners declared Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at Florida Department of Transportation Mobility Week. Okeechobee County Public Works Director Darren Brown (left) and County Engineer Stef Matthes (center) accepted the proclamation from Commission Chair David Hazellief. Mobility Week is a cooperative effort by the Florida Department of Transportation and its partner agencies to promote awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices by hosting an annual collection of outreach events. It is a time for counties, cities, and transportation agencies to highlight transportation achievements, roll out new initiatives, and/or implement new policies promoting multimodal transportation. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – At their Oct. 17 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners declared Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 at Florida Department of Transportation Mobility Week. Okeechobee County Public Works Director Darren Brown (left) and County Engineer Stef Matthes (center) accepted the proclamation from Commission Chair David Hazellief. Mobility Week is a cooperative effort by the Florida Department of Transportation and its partner agencies to promote awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices by hosting an annual collection of outreach events. It is a time for counties, cities, and transportation agencies to highlight transportation achievements, roll out new initiatives, and/or implement new policies promoting multimodal transportation.

Okeechobee, mobility, transportation

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Okeechobee County Commission supports Amendment 2

October is National Disability Employment Month

Help is available for victims of domestic violence

Zoning change would allow 7 Brew Coffee shop in city

x