Zoning change would allow 7 Brew Coffee shop in city

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 2:04 pm

OKEECHOBEE – A new 7 Brew Coffee shop is in the works in the City of Okeechobee.

At their Oct. 15 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council voted to amend the city’s future land use map from residential single family to commercial for Lots 4-5 of Taylor Creek Manor, 102 SE Eighth Avenue, south of SR 70 on Taylor Creek.

They also held the first hearing to change the zoning on that parcel to heavy commercial.

According to information shared at the meeting, the property is within the city’s commercial corridor. It is surrounded by commercial and multi-family uses. The change is compatible with the pattern for future land use in the area.

The property owner will request a special exception from the Board of Adjustments for the business to have a drive-thru window.

At the Oct. 15 meeting, the council also held the first hearing for a zoning change on the property from Residential Multi Family to Heavy Commercial. The final hearing on the rezoning will be at the council’s Nov. 19 meeting.

In other business at the Oct. 15 meeting, the council voted to temporarily close a portion of Southwest Fourth Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 for the First Baptist Church Fall Festival.

They also voted to temporarily close a portion of Southwest Second Avenue between North and South Park Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day services.

The council proclaimed Oct. 21-27 as Florida City Government Week. “We are the government closest to the people,” said Mayor Dowling Watford, noting city officials seek the city residents most every day.

The council also proclaimed Oct 25-Nov. 2 at Mobility Week in the City of Okeechobee. The proclamation will be presented to Florida Department of Transportation.