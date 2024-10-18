Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Madison Ayuso

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 11:10 am

Okeechobee High School senior Madison Ayuso is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Lady Brahman varsity volleyball team.

Madison is a captain for the Lady Brahmans. She currently leads the team in serving aces with 42 and assists with 297.

Okeechobee has a 14-3 record as they head into the final few games of the regular season, recently securing back-to-back wins over the Sebring Lady Blue Streaks and the Somerset Academy Prep Academy Lady Spartans.

The Lady Brahmans defeated Sebring 3-0. The first set between the two teams was a nail-biter, with Okeechobee taking a 27-25 win. But the Lady Brahmans were in complete control for the next two, winning 25-15 and 25-18. Madison led the team in assists in that game with 21.

Last season Okeechobee finished as regional runners-up to the Jensen Beach Lady Falcons. Jensen Beach was coming off an appearance in the state championship and were a good test for Okeechobee in the regular season. Before the playoffs, the Lady Brahmans took Jensen Beach to the fifth set before falling 3-2. Madison was second in assists in that game and had two serving aces.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.