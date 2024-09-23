Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Ayla Rucks

Posted Monday, September 23, 2024 1:47 pm

Okeechobee High School senior Ayla Rucks is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Lady Brahman varsity volleyball team.

Rucks has been an offensive powerhouse for the Okeechobee, she leads the 10-2 Lady Brahmans with 74 kills. During a close game against the Martin County Lady Tigers, Rucks led Okeechobee with 12 kills.

Martin County actually took the first set in that match 25-20. But Okeechobee bounced back and won the next two sets 25-20 and 25-21. The Lady Tigers took the fourth set to force a fifth and final set, which the Lady Brahmans won 15-11.

Rucks also led the Lady Brahmans in their first district match of the season, netting 7 kills in a 3-0 shutout of Port St. Lucie on Aug. 21. Okeechobee also shutout Port St. Lucie in their rematch on Sept. 4, winning 3-0.

Rucks was on the varsity team last season when they finsihd as regional runners-up to the Jensen Beach Lady Falcons. Jensen Beach was coming off an appearance in the state championship and were a good test for Okeechobee in the regular season. Before the playoffs, the Lady Brahmans took Jensen Beach to the fifth set before falling 3-2. Rucks had 3 kills in that game as a junior.

Okeechobee has a rematch against Moore Haven coming up. The Lady Brahmans won their first matchup 3-2, with Rucks and junior Jadyn Jeune scoring 10 kills each. The Lady Brahmans will be on the road for the rematch, traveling to Moore Haven on Sept. 25

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.