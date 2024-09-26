Clewiston JV volleyball goes on winning streak 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/26/24

The Clewiston High School junior varsity volleyball team put together back-to-back wins over the East Lee County Lady Jaguars and the Immokalee Lady Indians.  

The Clewiston jv volleyball team. [Photo courtesy CHS Volleyball]
CLEWISTON- The Clewiston High School junior varsity volleyball team put together back-to-back wins over the East Lee County Lady Jaguars and the Immokalee Lady Indians. 

The Lady Tigers also earned wins against Glades Central, Pahokee and Gateway Charter. Clewiston’s Kamila Vallejo was singled out as the team’s MVP for the win over Gateway Charter for her ability to hustle and keep the ball alive to set up some great plays. The latest victories over East Lee and Pahokee helped Clewiston’s JV squad secure a season sweep against both teams. 

Clewison junior varsity player Kamila Vallejo. [Photo courtesy CHS Volleyball]
