Okeechobee experienced power outages during storm

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/27/24

Okeechobee County was spared serious damage from Hurricane Helene, according to information shared at the Sept. 27 meeting ...

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County was spared serious damage from Hurricane Helene, according to information shared at the Sept. 27 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

Fire Chief Earl Wooten said the area experienced sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts of 45 mph.

The storm resulted in power outages to about 3,000 customers in Okeechobee County on Thursday. By 11 a.m. on Friday, 126 customers were still without power.

Wooten said the area was under tropical storm and tornado warnings on Thursday. Today, there is a heat index warning for the afternoon.

