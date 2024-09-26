Sore loser accused of hitting winner with pool ball

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/26/24

After winning at pool, an Okeechobee man was allegedly hit in the head with a pool ball.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Big Lake Mission needs your support

Okeechobee experienced power outages during storm

OMF organizers postpone 2025 festival 

Teen charged with armed burglary

x