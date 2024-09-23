SFWMD to hold Recreational Public Forum

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for the upcoming Recreational Public Forum...

WEST PALM BEACH — Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for the upcoming Recreational Public Forum on Monday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m., to discuss public recreational issues and opportunities. The SFWMD Headquarters is located at 3301 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach (B-1 Auditorium).

Zoom Registration Link:

https://sfwmd-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WTfr17NgQsOMIUJWtCwVTA?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#/registration

For more information regarding the Recreational Public Forum, please contact Yvette Bonilla at 561-682-6286 or ybonilla@sfwmd.gov.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by visiting SFWMD.gov/Meetings seven days prior to the meeting.

To sign-up for SFWMD’s recreational updates, visit our email signup page. Enter your email address and check the “Recreation and Public Lands” box.

