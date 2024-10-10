Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Imani Greaves

Posted Thursday, October 10, 2024 3:54 pm

Clewiston High School senior Imani Greaves is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Lady Tiger varsity volleyball team.

Greaves helped lead the Lady Tigers to wins over Dunbar and Pahokee. Clewiston defeated Dunbar in a 3-2 thriller and beat Pahokee 3-1.

Greaves has earned plenty of accolades in multiple sports during her time in high school. Back in February she earned second place in Traditional Lift and fifth place in Olympic Lift at the Florida High School Athletic Association state weightlifting finals

That came after she was crowned the District 2A 183lb weightlifting champion after earning first place in both Olympic Lift and Traditional Lift. At regionals she was crowned the 20 Regional Champion after winning first place in both her lifts. She also set a personal record in Bench Press with a lift of 230 pounds.

Imani is a multi-sport athlete at Clewiston, playing softball, volleyball, and soccer during her three years at CHS. In 2022, she led the nation in saves as a Lady Tiger varsity soccer team goalkeeper with 426.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.