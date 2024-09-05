Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Akeelah Ling

Posted Thursday, September 5, 2024 1:39 pm

Moore Haven senior Akeelah Ling led the Lady Terriers with 12 kills in their 3-0 win over the Evangelical Christian . [Photo courtesy Moore Haven …

Moore Haven High School senior Akeelah Ling is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance with the Lady Terrier varsity volleyball team.

Ling led the Lady Terriers with 12 kills in their 3-0 win over the Evangelical Christian Lady Sentinels on Aug. 26. During Moore Haven’s 3-0 shutout of Glades Day on Aug. 27, she tied for the most kills on the team with 9.

The Lady Terriers are off to a 3-2 start this season, with their most recent win coming on Aug. 30, a 3-2 victory over Cape Coral. Ling led the team in blocks in that game with five and scored 9 kills.

This isn’t the first time Ling has earned Big Lake Athlete of the Week honors. In 2022, she was recognized after first place in multiple track events at the Jim Smith Invitational. Akeelah finished first in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and her team won the 4x100 relay. Her time in the 100-meter was 12.76 and 26.40 in the 200-meter.

Akeelah has been participating in track and field since sixth grade and is also a member of an AAU track team.

The Lady Terriers have two Lake Okeechobee teams on the schedule at the end of September. On Sept. 24 the Lady Terriers will have a rematch against Glades Day in Belle Glades. And on Sept. 25 they’ll play the Okeechobee Lady Brahmans for the second time this season. Okeechobee took the first matchup 3-2.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@iniusa.org or visit southcentralfloridalife.com/athlete.