Governor DeSantis proclaims National Hunting and Fishing Day in Florida

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 4:39 pm

TALLAHASSEE — In September, Governor Ron DeSantis officially proclaimed Sept. 28 as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Florida. This proclamation recognizes hunters and anglers for supporting conservation efforts across the state through license purchases and excise taxes on equipment.

“Hunters and anglers are dedicated stewards of conservation, investing their time, resources and passion to protect and sustain the very habitats and species they cherish,” said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)’s Executive Director Roger Young. “Celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day honors the rich traditions of outdoor heritage and recognizes the vital role these activities play in wildlife conservation.”

Although the FWC celebrates hunting and fishing year-round, our focus recently shifted to public safety, assisting with response and recovery efforts due to hurricanes Helene and Milton. As a result, our acknowledgment of this historic proclamation was delayed. Some wildlife management areas remain closed due to storm impacts, so visitors should check MyFWC.com/Notices before heading to these areas.

We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ acknowledgment and invite all Floridians to celebrate by exploring and enjoying the diverse coastlines, lakes, rivers, canals and public lands that make our state unique. Participating in these activities helps conserve Florida’s natural resources for future generations.

National Hunting and Fishing Day in Florida

WHEREAS, Florida has a rich history of hunting and fishing that predates Florida’s statehood; and

WHEREAS, the state of Florida is committed to protecting and preserving our water and environmental resources for future generations to enjoy; and

WHEREAS, during Governor DeSantis’ first term, Florida invested $3.3 billion for the protection of our precious water resources, exceeding by $800 million his goal of $2.5 billion in four years; and

WHEREAS, in the fiscal year 2024-25 Focus on Florida’s Future Budget, Florida continued this historic momentum by investing $1.6 billion to protect Florida’s natural resources for future generations; and

WHEREAS, hunting and fishing continue to be integral components of the cultural fabric of communities throughout the state; and

WHEREAS, National Hunting and Fishing Day was established in 1972 to celebrate and recognize hunters and anglers for their contributions to fish and wildlife conservation and the varied social, cultural, economic, and ecological benefits of our time-honored traditions of hunting and angling.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby extend greetings and best wishes to all observing September 28, 2024, as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Florida.