Fall application period for Atlantic Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permits Project opens

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 2:25 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will begin accepting applications for Quarter 2 of the Atlantic Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permits (EFP) Project on Oct. 4. The application period will remain open for 10 days. This fall application period is the second of four EFP opportunities available, with additional application periods coming in January and April of 2025.

How to Apply

FWC Hot Spot Fleet and FWC Southeast Florida Snapper Grouper Fleet Projects: Applicants must apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and participants will be selected via a lottery. To watch a video tutorial for how to apply, visit MyFWC.com/AtlanticEFP.

FWC Study Fleet: Applicants must complete the Study Fleet online application form and all applications will be reviewed under Study Fleet criteria prior to selection.

Atlantic Exempted Fishing Permits Project Overview

Earlier this year, the FWC was awarded three EFPs by NOAA Fisheries to conduct three unique studies, which will enable the agency to collaborate with anglers, test innovative ways to reduce red snapper discards, increase harvest opportunities and improve angler satisfaction. EFPs are permits that allow harvesting for specific purposes that are otherwise prohibited under current federal regulations. The FWC recognizes that a 1-day federal Atlantic red snapper season was disappointing, but in these studies, some participants will be selected to catch (and keep) red snapper during a time that works for you!

The three studies of this project take place off Florida’s east coast from the Florida/Georgia line south to the Dry Tortugas. Two studies, the FWC Study Fleet and the FWC Hot Spot Fleet, are being conducted from the Florida/Georgia line south to the NASA Assembly building in Cape Canaveral. The third study, named the FWC Southeast Florida Snapper Grouper Fleet, is being conducted from the NASA Assembly building south to the Dry Tortugas. Each study is somewhat different, but all focus on testing an aggregate snapper-grouper bag limit to reduce discards, improving reporting of catch and discard information via an FWC app, and evaluating angler satisfaction of EFP participants relative to those who have to abide by federal regulations.

The FWC is incredibly excited to offer this unique opportunity to Florida’s saltwater anglers. This collaboration has the potential to make a significant difference and improve fisheries management in the south Atlantic, giving us all hope for a better future. Florida’s recreational saltwater anglers are strongly encouraged to apply to participate and can find more information at MyFWC.com/AtlanticEFP.

Questions? Contact the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554.