LHS runners take first place at Avon Park Invitational 

By Richard Marion
Hendry County News
Posted 10/15/24

The LaBelle High School Cowgirls dominated the Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run at the second Annual Avon Park Bombing Range Invitational.  

The Cowgirls finished first overall thanks to a first, second, and third place finish. [Photo courtesy Julio Ramirez]
AVON PARK- The LaBelle High School Cowgirls dominated the Varsity Girls 5000 Meter Run at the second Annual Avon Park Bombing Range Invitational. 

Three Cowgirls took the top three spots in the 5000-meter run. Madison Zander came in first with a time of 21:45.50, Natalia Salgado earned second place with a time of 22:10.50, and Laeda Lewis finished third with a time of 23:07.70. 

The Cowgirls earned first as a team overall thanks to those performances. 

The Cowboys runners also had a top finishers in the 5000 Meter Run. Juan Morado earned first place with a time of 17:18.20, while Oscar Hernandez finished second with a time of 17:21.60. 

LHS had six runners finish in the top three in their races. Laeda Lewis, Madison Zander, Natalia Salgado, Juan Morado, and Oscar Hernandez. [Photo courtesy Julio Ramirez]
Morado finished first in LaBelle’s next meet as well. He earned first place at the MIA Rays Invitational with a time of 17:58.70.  Hernandaz came in fourth at that meet with a time of 18:11.20. 

x