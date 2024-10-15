Caroll Marker to compete for her 3rd national title

Carol Marker is set to compete for her third consecutive National Title at SONA Special Olympics North America Tournament...
OKEECHOBEE — Carol Marker is set to compete for her third consecutive National Title at SONA Special Olympics North America Tournament Oct. 17-20 at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Before she goes she would like to thank everyone in Okeechobee that has donated to her to make the trip possible, she would also like to thank everybody in the community for the support they show her. She promises to support Okeechobee and the state of Florida by giving it her all.