FEMA is working with Okeechobee County

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/21/24

FEMA is working with Okeechobee County to ensure anyone who needs to apply...

OKEECHOBEE — FEMA is working with Okeechobee County to ensure anyone who needs to apply for assistance after Hurricane Milton is able to do so.  Assistance Teams will be going door to door throughout the county starting Oct. 21 in Dixie Ranch Acres.
All team members will be wearing a FEMA Identification Badge and FEMA Vest.  You can confirm their name, vehicle description, and license plate number with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office by calling the non-emergency line at 863-763-3117.
Team members can assist residents with learning what benefits are available and applying for those benefits.  Residents can also go to www.disasterassistance.gov to apply themselves.
