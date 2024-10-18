Deputy lures 'suspect' in with milkbone

On Oct. 14, after numerous failed attempts to locate the elusive K-9, Corporal Leland Schoonmaker managed...

K9 Samba felt slightly embarrassed when his dad and partner, Cpl. Schoonmaker took him into custody for a photo. [Photo courtesy HCSO]
OKEECHOBEE — On Oct. 14, after numerous failed attempts to locate the elusive K-9, Corporal Leland Schoonmaker managed to lure and apprehend K-9 Samba using a milk bone. Samba had spent the day bringing joy and laughter to the people of Okeechobee County, visiting local schools and businesses. Many of whom were affected by Milton. K9 Samba felt slightly embarrassed when his dad and partner, Cpl. Schoonmaker took him into custody for a photo. After their entertaining day visiting schools and businesses, Sheriff Stephen decided to “pardon” K-9 Samba. The cuffs were removed, and both returned to duty!

x