Two 15-year-olds charged in shooting at Clewiston dance

Posted Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:15 am

CLEWISTON — Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took the life a 16-year-old girl in Clewiston.

During the nighttime hours of Friday, Oct. 11, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received numerous calls reporting that gunshots were fired into a building during a dance leaving a 16-year-old female deceased.

When deputies arrived on scene at 700 Harlem Tenants Circle, in the unincorporated area of Clewiston, Florida, they discovered 16-year-old Jayhana Johnson was unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Following the investigation, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jayden Lawson and Roosevelt Adderly II, both of Clewiston, on charges of second degree homicide. Both teens were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and have been ordered to be held in secure detention. They will each have hearings on Oct. 29.

“A beautiful, innocent, very wholesome young lady very tragically lost her life, senselessly this past Friday night. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jayhana Johnson,” said Sheriff Whidden in an Oct. 16 press conference.

On Friday, Oct. 11, teenagers were attending a dance at the Harlem Rec Center when the two suspects, who are known gang members, decided to go after other rival known gang members who they believed were at the party, the sheriff explained. “They climbed the fence and laid in wait for the other gang members to come outside,” he said. “When they saw what they believed were their rivals, they opened fire, missing all of the intended targets of these two and striking and killing Jayhana.”

Detectives who were in the area responded to the report of shots fired and found the girl, lying face down, the sheriff explained. They started CPR, but could not revive her.

He said HSCO detectives hit the streets and conducted over 100 interviews, while working a total 452 hours.

Jayhana was a straight A student. She was a beautiful young lady who wanted to go to nursing school, Whidden said.

“This case is not over,” he said. “We still have further interviews and evidence to gather.”

He said one suspect said he purchased a weapon from someone “in the hood.” The other suspect is not talking, said the sheriff.

HCSO Detectives are asking anyone with any information to please contact Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

The sheriff said “all gang activity is an issue,” but added that gang activity in Hendry County is not prevalent as it is in larger cities.