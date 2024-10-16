City repeals emergency ordinance that restricted gun sales

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 2:25 pm

OKEECHOBEE – At their Oct. 15 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council unanimously voted to repeal an emergency ordinance that created some controversy over gun rights.

The ordinance came into question when it was activated as Hurricane Helene neared Florida. The activation was cancelled approximately 12 hours later.

The ordinance included the language stated:

“THAT pursuant to Florida Statute 870.044, for the duration of any declared State of Emergency or extension thereof, and effective immediately upon the declaration, the following acts shall be prohibited:

The sale of, or offer to sell, with or without consideration, any ammunition or gun or other firearm of any size or description. The intentional display, by or in any store or shop, of any ammunition or gun or other firearm of any size or description. The intentional possession in a public place of a firearm by any person, except a duly authorized law enforcement official or person in military service acting in the official performance of their duty.”

Luis Valez, Florida State Director for Gun Owners of America, objected, noting “the provision restricting the sale or use of firearms during an emergency in state law, is only for riots and looters, not for hurricanes.”

Mayor Dowling Watford later explained the ordinance is a boilerplate used for emergencies since 2004. They never noticed or realized it contained the restrictions on the sale or carrying of firearms. He apologized for the mistake and explained that even though the police chief signed the ordinance, it was not his fault in any way. The police chief does not write or pass ordinances, he just enforces them, and in this case, the police did not enforce that portion of the ordinance.

Ordinance 1298, passed at the Oct. 15 meeting, repeals Ordinance 1297 in its entirety.

Ordinance 1297 stated:

Cathy Womble contributed to this article.