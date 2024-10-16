City repeals emergency ordinance that restricted gun sales

At their Oct. 15 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council unanimously voted to repeal an emergency ordinance that created some controversy over gun rights.
OKEECHOBEE – At their Oct. 15 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council unanimously voted to repeal an emergency ordinance that created some controversy over gun rights.
The ordinance came into question when it was activated as Hurricane Helene neared Florida. The activation was cancelled approximately 12 hours later.
The ordinance included the language stated:
“THAT pursuant to Florida Statute 870.044, for the duration of any declared State of Emergency or extension thereof, and effective immediately upon the declaration, the following acts shall be prohibited:
Luis Valez, Florida State Director for Gun Owners of America, objected, noting “the provision restricting the sale or use of firearms during an emergency in state law, is only for riots and looters, not for hurricanes.”
Mayor Dowling Watford later explained the ordinance is a boilerplate used for emergencies since 2004. They never noticed or realized it contained the restrictions on the sale or carrying of firearms. He apologized for the mistake and explained that even though the police chief signed the ordinance, it was not his fault in any way. The police chief does not write or pass ordinances, he just enforces them, and in this case, the police did not enforce that portion of the ordinance.
Ordinance 1298, passed at the Oct. 15 meeting, repeals Ordinance 1297 in its entirety.
ORDINANCE NO. 1297 AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA, DESIGNATING THE CHIEF OF POLICE AS THE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIAL FOR THE CITY OF OKEECHOBEE; PROVIDING FOR THE CHIEF OF POLICE TO DECLARE, WHEN NECESSARY, A 72-HOUR STATE OF EMERGENCY WITHIN THE CITY OF OKEECHOBEE DUE TO THE PREDICTED PATH OF SUBTROPICAL STORM/HURRICANE HELENE; PROVIDING FOR ACCEPTING THE RECOMMENDATION BY THE CHIEF OF POLICE TO EXTEND THE 72-HOUR DECLARATION; PROVIDING FOR DECLARATION TO CONTINUE FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD OF TIME AS DEEMED APPROPRIATE BY THE CHIEF OF POLICE; PROVIDING FOR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY MEASURES; PROVIDING FOR DISCRETIONARY EMERGENCY MEASURES; PROVIDING FOR FILING DECLARATIONS AND MEASURES IN THE OFFICE OF THE CITY CLERK AND PUBLICATION TO NEWS MEDIA; PROVIDING FOR VIOLATIONS; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the City of Okeechobee, Florida, a municipality under the laws of the State of Florida, is empowered by Florida Statute 870.043 to declare the existence of an emergency within the City when in the opinion of the Chief of Police, the person designated by Florida Statute 870.042 as the Emergency Management Official for the City of Okeechobee; that a situation exists that potentially constitutes an imminent threat to public safety, peace or order, and threat to public and private property or persons; and
WHEREAS, the City of Okeechobee has been included in the State of Emergency by Amended Executive Order 24- 208, issued by Governor DeSantis, on September 24, 2024. The State of Florida Emergency Management Services and the National Weather Center has determined due to the weather systems size, the accompanying storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will extend well away from its center, and the father forward approach of this system will likely result in farther inland penetration of strong winds even after landfall; and WHEREAS, the arterial roadways serving as Hurricane Evacuation routes crosses through the City of Okeechobee, impacting traffic through the City prior to Subtropical Storm/Hurricane Helene making landfall. The system is forecasted to continue strengthening to be a large and powerful storm. It is forecasted for the City of Okeechobee to have significant rain and weather-related impacts in the late afternoon on approximately Thursday, September 26, 2024. Such storm is capable of inflicting serious loss of property and or lives; and
WHEREAS, the track of the storm is uncertain, but due to its present forward motion, is expected to cause sustained winds, rain, and potential for damage for a time period in excess of that 72-hour period permitted to be imposed by the Chief of Police; and
WHEREAS, the City Council is permitted to adopt ordinances on an emergency basis with one reading, by virtue of Florida Statute 166.041(3)(b), and has taken all reasonable steps to advertise to the general public that an Emergency Public Hearing will be conducted at 8:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
NOW, THEREFORE, in order to preserve the peace and order within the City; to monitor and prevent civil unrest, looting or other unlawful conduct; to permit repair of utility and municipal services, clean up and restoration of basic services; and to assist in the protection of life and property, the City Council, by a minimum of a two[1]thirds vote, adopts the following emergency Ordinance to be effective throughout the municipal boundaries:
Cathy Womble contributed to this article.