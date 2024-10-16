Jealous man reportedly breaks everything and the kitchen sink

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 10:18 am

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Oct. 12, Cecil Vandiver Jr. was arrested and charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and petit theft second offense.

At approximately 4 a.m. Deputy Eng of OCSO responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival the deputy made contact with the female victim who explained that Vandiver had accused her of being unfaithful, at which point he became irate and began to break things in the house. According to the victim Vandiver ripped the plumbing out from under the kitchen sink and broke some plumbing on the toilet. She reported that the suspect also broke and took her cell phone.

According to the arrest affidavit the female victim alleges that Vandiver also became physical with her during this incident. She reports that the suspect punched her in the face multiple times and kicked her in the head when she fell to the floor. She went on to explain that Vandiver grabbed her by the neck and choked her and when he realized she was pressing the medical alert button around her neck, he grabbed a knife and told her that he would kill her if she told anyone.

The deputy reports that the victim did have bruising to her face and her eyebrow piercing was bleeding. EMS checked the victim for injuries and confirmed that she did have bumps on the back of her neck to indicate she was likely kicked.

Deputies could not locate Vandiver at that time but made contact with him later that day at approximately 7 p.m. Vandiver reported to Deputy M. Cauley that he had slapped the female victim around and nothing more. He then informed the deputy that he wanted to press charges against the female victim. He claimed she had begun hitting him when he refused to go and pick up drugs for her. Vandiver admitted to hitting her back. The deputy observed no visible marks or injuries on the suspect.

On the ride to the jail Vandiver once again told the deputy that he wanted to press charges on the female victim and the deputy reports that he told Vandiver that he would look into it, at which point Vandiver told the deputy to never mind and that he would take care of it when he got out. When asked what he meant by that, Vandiver ignored the deputy.

Vandiver was placed under arrest and charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and petit theft second offense. Bond was set at $6,000.

Martha's House in Okeechobee offers help for victims of domestic violence. Their 24 hour hotline is 863-763-0202.