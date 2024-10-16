Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for DUI manslaughter

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/16/24

An Okeechobee man has been sentenced to four years in prison for DUI manslaughter in connection with a 2022 crash that took the life of a 74-year-old Okeechobee woman.

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE –  An Okeechobee man has been sentenced to four years in prison for DUI manslaughter in connection with a 2022 crash that took the life of a 74-year-old Okeechobee woman.

Wiley Boswell, 66, entered an open plea to DUI manslaughter in Okeechobee County court on Oct. 15. He was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by 10 years probation.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on State Road 70 and Southwest 48th Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022.

The FHP report states a pickup truck, driven Wiley Boswell, Southwest 19th Court, was traveling north on Southwest 48th Avenue. A sports utility vehicle (SUV), driven by a 74-year-old Okeechobee woman, was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching the intersection with SW 48th Avenue.

The pickup truck driver failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at State Road 70 and attempted a left turn to travel west on State Road 70, the report continues. The driver of the SUV was unable to avoid the pickup, and the front of SUV collided with the left side of pickup. The pickup continued to travel north and drove off the roadway to its final rest on the north shoulder of State Road 70, facing north. The SUV spun counter-clockwise after impact with the pickup and came to its final rest partially blocking both the east and westbound lanes of State Road 70, facing north, the report continues.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at Raulerson Hospital, the FHP report states. A passenger in the SUV, a 4-year-old girl, was flown by Air Rescue to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The driver of pickup truck sustained no known injuries and was arrested on scene for DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and DUI property damage. 

