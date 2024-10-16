Two accused of trying to take downed power line for scrap metal

By Annie Wills
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/16/24

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Ronald Clements, 64, and Dionicio Rodriguez, 45, both of Okeechobee, were arrested...

OKEECHOBEE — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Ronald Clements, 64, and Dionicio Rodriguez, 45, both of Okeechobee, were arrested and charged with with grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more.

While on Hurricane Milton patrol around the 4000 block of US 98 North OCSO Deputy W. Jolly noticed a white Ford truck on the west side of the road. It was noted in the arrest affadavit that a tornado had touched down in that exact area and taken down Glades Electric powerlines. Glades Electric had been by earlier to disconnect the lines, leaving them lying in a ditch due to the weather, until it was safe to restore power.

When the deputy approached the white truck he found an adult male, later identified by his driver’s license as Robert Clements, with a grinder in his hand, actively cutting the powerline that was laying on the ground. A second male, identified as Dionicio Rodriguez, had a piece of powerline in his hand and was throwing it in the back of the truck.

When the deputy asked the two men what they were doing Clements replied that they were picking up scrap metal. He went on to explain that a female officer had allegedly told him that anything in the ditch, he could have. When asked for the name of the female officer Clements said that he could not remember and that it was a few years ago in Miami.

Both men were placed under arrest and charged with grand theft and criminal mischief. Each of their bonds was set at $5,000.

Comments

