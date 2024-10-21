FL Teen Safe Driving Coalition releases new PSAs for Teen Driver Safety Week

News from State Farm
FORT MYERS — In observance of National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 21-25), the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition
is proud to announce the release of a new series of public service announcements (PSAs)
aimed at raising awareness among teens about safe driving practices. These videos, funded by State Farm
®, cover essential safety topics, including road rage, safety belt use, drowsy driving prevention, and the influence of peer pressure on teen drivers.
Additionally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially recognized Teen Driver Safety Week through an official proclamation
, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting safe driving habits among teens. This acknowledgment highlights the critical importance of reducing teen driver crashes and fatalities statewide.
The four-part PSA series includes:
• The Influencer: Highlighting the role of peer influence in encouraging safe driving behavior.
• Driving Boot Camp - Safety Belt: Reinforcing the life-saving importance of always wearing your safety belt.
• Driving Boot Camp - Road Rage: Addressing the importance of not engaging an aggressive driver, and how to manage emotions on the road.
• Driving Boot Camp – Drowsy Driving: Emphasizing that teens should pull over or let someone else drive if they are feeling tired.
National statistics show that motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of fatality for teens in the U.S., with over 2,400 teens killed and nearly 258,000 injured in 2021 alone. In Florida, teen drivers make up a significant portion of crash statistics, underscoring the need for ongoing education and awareness.
“These videos are an important step in continuing our mission to reduce teen crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” said Melissa Hamrick, Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition Leader. “Thanks to the generous support from State Farm, we are able to spread this critical message to young drivers across the state, helping them understand the consequences of risky driving behaviors and how to make safer choices behind the wheel.”
“At State Farm®, we are committed to creating safer roadways for all drivers, and that starts with empowering young people to develop safe driving habits,” said Jose Soto, Corporate Responsibility Analyst at State Farm. “We are proud to support the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition and their efforts to educate and protect teen drivers through these impactful PSAs.”
The PSAs will be featured on the Teen Driver Safety Week Resource Hub
and shared on social media platforms throughout the week. We encourage schools, parents, and teen driver advocates to use these resources to spark meaningful conversations about safe driving practices.