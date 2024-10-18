Fancy Pantsy Anniverary Grand Reopening Arty Party is Oct. 24

Posted Friday, October 18, 2024 4:40 pm

CLEWISTON — The rescheduled Fancy Pantsy 40th Anniversary Grand Reopening Arty Party is coming up next Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 pm. at the Clewiston Museum located at 109 Central Avenue. If you already have tickets with the original date on them, they will be honored on the 24. If you don’t already have tickets, you still have time to purchase them! You can get them at the museum or on the museum’s website – www.theclewistonmuseum.org. They will also be available at the door.

Come and see the legendary Highwaymen painter Al Black as he creates a painting during the event, which will then be offered for sale via auction. We will also have a representative from the Highwaymen gallery in Lakeland, who will come with a sampling of Highwaymen paintings. Some will be available for purchase!

In addition, the art show will feature work of about 15 artists from the Lake Okeechobee area. Some will be exhibiting and some will also have pieces for purchase.

There will be a small silent auction featuring artwork donated by our local artists and a special raffle for a beautiful handmade piece by Glen Pridgen. To top it all off, you’ll get to see the beautiful NEW Clewiston Museum!

Hope to see you there as we celebrate our artists, our new museum, and our 40th anniversary!