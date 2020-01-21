Benefit Dinner to be held for LMS Student and Family

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2020 11:43 am

(Submitted photo) 12-year-old Geovonnie Laracuente (Geo), 7th grade student at LaBelle Middle School.

“This is a picture of my student, Geovonnie, from a few years ago. Over the Christmas break he got into a horrible ATV accident and was flown to Tampa. He is in the pediatric ICU with severe head trauma. Neurologists are hopeful and he is showing some positive signs but he has a long road ahead of him. This family is in need of our support, LaBelle. Our LMS staff is in the progress of organizing a dinner fundraiser. There is also a car wash and a dessert auction in the works. Please let me know if you can help,” Kristen Walker posted on Facebook.

12-year-old Geovonnie Laracuente (Geo) is a seventh grade student at LaBelle Middle School. “He enjoys helping his mom with the animals on the farm. He is an avid reader, enjoys robotics, and youth group at church,” Walker goes on to describe this bright, young boy, “He’s amazing with a Rubik’s Cube and can solve them quickly.”

A benefit dinner, for Geo and his family, will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Barron Park from 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m. They will be serving pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, roll, and tea for $10 per plate. Desserts will also be available for purchase. Benefit dinner tickets are available for purchase from Kristen Walker, Ricks Barber Shop, or any area school.

“We are grateful for our students and community members who are are praying, and donating their time to show their support,” she also said, “His Will, Our Hands for supplying the meat. The Quart House, Forrey Grill, and Log Cabin BBQ are providing side dishes. McDonalds of LaBelle has donated the tea. We also have many people working behind the scenes at LaBelle Middle School to make this dinner possible.”

On Thursday, January 16, 2020 Walker wrote, “I’m terrified we are going to do this and no one will come.” I assured her our community would show up, as that’s just what we do for one of our own. She then said, “He may be progressing enough to move him to a regular room instead of ICU. It’s very exciting!”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Geo and his family.