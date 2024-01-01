Address: 107 S.W. 17th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34974

Phone: 863-763-3134

Social Media: Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Marketplace: Shop ads from our print edition.

Staff Email

Katrina Elsken, Editor-in-Chief, kelsken@iniusa.org, 863-824-5943

Cathy Womble, Reporter, cwomble@iniusa.org, 863-824-5936

Richard Marion, Reporter, rmarion@iniusa.org, 863-824-5937

Danika Fornear, Reporter, dfornear@iniusa.org, 239-284-2708

Kris Schwartz, Graphics & Production Team Leader, Commercial Printing, kschwartz@iniusa.org, 863-824-5944

Debbie Akins, News Clerk, dakins@iniusa.org, 863-824-5948

Annie Willis, News Clerk, nwills@iniusa.org, 863-824-5938

We'd love to hear from you.

And it's easy to connect with us at Independent Newsmedia.

Digital subscriptions to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com

We're here to answer your questions about digital subscriptions to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Email fldelivery@iniusa.org.

Newsroom

To submit news, photos and releases.

okeenews@iniusa.org

Advertise with us

All questions about newspaper advertising, except classified ads.

okeeadsales@iniusa.org

Classifieds

All questions about classified or public notice advertising, online or in our newspapers.

classads@iniusa.org

All questions about online advertising, ad placement, order entry, traffic or ad production.

adsonline@iniusa.org

Customer service for advertisers

All questions about advertising statements, e-statements, credit adjustments, tearsheets, e-tearsheets — for online and/or print advertising, including display, classified ads, and preprints.

billteam@iniusa.org

All questions about bill payment and balances for all forms of advertising, credit applications, credit approval, or credit history.

collect@iniusa.org

Obituaries

All questions about printed and online obituaries.

FLobits@iniusa.org

Print circulation

All subscriber customer service and newspaper delivery questions, including e-Editions, starts/stops, and vacation holds.

customerservice@iniusa.org

Site help

Questions about technical issues with this site.

help@iniusa.org