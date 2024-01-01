Trending within this community

Belle Glade local named to the Dean’s List Arys Gil Henriquez of Belle Glade has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Rockford...

AguaCulture project 'sucking up the muck' off lake bottom LAKE KISSIMMEE -- An innovative water treatment company is taking on the challenge of getting the muck out of a Florida lake.

Lake O fishing not hurt by algal blooms How can there be outstanding bass fishing on Lake O and an algal bloom at the same time?

17-year-old driver accused of hitting 14-year-old with vehicle A 17-year-old from Okeechobee was arrested last Thursday after allegedly hitting a...

SFWMD seeks input on Draft 2024 Sea Level Rise and Flood Resiliency Plan The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing …

IRSC Machining Boot Camp generates success for local manufacturers It’s only been a couple of months since America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) program at Indian River State College (IRSC) obtained...

The Immokalee Foundation’s Class of 2023 is on the move The Immokalee Foundation’s impact on the IHS Class of 2023 is significant.

Education Foundation of Okeechobee director selected for Leadership Florida The Education Foundation of Okeechobee proudly announces that Executive Director, Alaina Barron, has been chosen for Leadership Florida Education Class 8.