Arys Gil Henriquez of Belle Glade has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Rockford...
LAKE KISSIMMEE -- An innovative water treatment company is taking on the challenge of getting the muck out of a Florida lake.
Thirty years ago, farmwork in Immokalee was laden with abuse at virtually every turn.
How can there be outstanding bass fishing on Lake O and an algal bloom at the same time?
A 17-year-old from Okeechobee was arrested last Thursday after allegedly hitting a...
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing …
It’s only been a couple of months since America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) program at Indian River State College (IRSC) obtained...
The Immokalee Foundation’s impact on the IHS Class of 2023 is significant.
The Education Foundation of Okeechobee proudly announces that Executive Director, Alaina Barron, has been chosen for Leadership Florida Education Class 8.
In July, Waste Management (WM) will deliver trash carts to Okeechobee County residents for use with their new automated trucks.