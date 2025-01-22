13-year-old Okeechobee boy killed in crash on US 27

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY – A 13-year-old Okeechobee boy was killed in a traffic crash in Highlands County on Jan. 21.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, on Jan. 21, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) attempted to stop a 2021 Kia Forte van for excessive speed on US 27, near Lake Henry Drive, in Highlands County. The Kia fled from the attempted traffic stop.
The Kia, while fleeing from FHP, collided with the rear of a 2012 Ford E350 van.
The driver and three passengers in the Kia were injured in the crash. One of the passengers, a 13-year-old Okeechobee boy, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Kia driver was identified as an 18-year-old male from Okeechobee. The other two passengers were a 16-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, both from Okeechobee. At the time of the press release, all three remained hospitalized.
The driver of the Ford E350 van was not injured, the FHP report indicates.
The accident is still under investigation.