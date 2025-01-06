2024 brought fatal car crashes to Lake O area counties

Posted Monday, January 6, 2025 9:46 am

Statewide, there were 368,937 vehicle crashes in 2024, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) data. This included 2,715 fatal crashes which took 2,903 lives. Statewide, there were 155,869 crashes with injuries, and 238,446 people were injured.

Of the total 9,005 bicycle crashes, there were 179 fatalities.

Florida had a total of 9,114 motorcycle crashes with 542 fatalities. The state had 10,085 Total pedestrian crashes which claimed 633 lives.

In the 94,511 hit and run crashes in Florida in 2024, 227 people were killed and 19,660 injured.

Statewide, Florida Highway Patrol investigated 27.96% of the accidents; Sheriff’s departments handled 32.49% of the accidents; police departments investigated 39.34% of the accidents; and other agencies investigated 0.21% of the accidents.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Eleven people died on Okeechobee County roads in 2024, according to FHP data.

There were 668 total crashes in Okeechobee County, including eight crashes that had fatalities. According to FHP data, 424 people were injured in the 251 crashes with injuries.

Okeechobee County had 14 bicycle crashes reported in 2024, with no deaths. The 13 motorcycle crashes resulted in two deaths. Twelve crashes involving pedestrians included one death.

Okeechobee County had 117 hit and run crashes in 2024, with no fatalities and 19 people injured.

In Okeechobee County FHP investigated 10.78% of the crashes (72 crashes); Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated 59.73% of the crashes (399 crashes); and, Okeechobee City Police investigated 29.49% of the accidents (197 crashes).

HENDRY COUNTY

Nine people died in traffic accidents in Hendry County in 2024, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) data.

According to FHP, there were 537 total crashes in Hendry County. Eight of those crashes had fatalities.

In 2024, 213 crashes in Hendry County resulted in injuries with a total of 339 people injured.

There were five bicycle crashes with no fatalities.

Of the 13 motorcycle crashes, three resulted in deaths.

None of the eight pedestrian crashes resulted in fatalities.

Hendry County had 79 hit and run crashes in 2024, with 12 people injured and no fatalities.

FHP investigated 11.55% of the crashes (62 accidents). Hendry County Sheriff’s Office investigated 75.23% of the crashes (404). Clewiston Police Department investigated 13.22% of the crashes (71).

GLADES COUNTY

There were 126 crashes in Glades County for the year. Six fatal crashes resulted in eight deaths. The county had 54 crashes involving injuries with 86 people injured.

There was one bicycle crash and no fatalities. The county had five motorcycle crashes for the year with no fatalities.

There was one pedestrian crash; it was fatal.

Glades County reported 15 hit and run crashes with one person killed and five people injured.

Glades County Sheriff’s Office investigated 55.56% of the accidents (70 crashes); FHP investigated 41.27% of the accidents (52 crashes); and, Seminole Police Department investigated 3.17% (4 crashes).