2024 property tax season began Nov. 1

Posted Monday, November 4, 2024 11:56 am

WEST PALM BEACH — Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced today that property tax bills are mailed out, marking the start of the 2024 property tax season. This year, 617,860 property tax bills are being distributed. More than $6.2 billion is expected to be collected this year to fund critical county and municipal public services, such as the school district, healthcare, parks, fire rescue and libraries.

Tax payments are due by March 31, 2025, and Gannon reminds taxpayers to take advantage of several discounts for paying early. “Property owners can save up to 4% if they pay their taxes by November 30,” says Gannon. “The discount drops to 3% in December, 2% in January and 1% in February. There is no discount if you wait and pay your taxes in March.”

In preparation for the 2024 property tax season, the organization has launched a newly redesigned website, www.pbctax.gov, where property owners can take advantage of convenient online payment options. Online payments will be processed in one–three business days. Property owners paying online can use eCheck, a free service in which money is electronically transferred from their checking account. Credit and debit cards are also accepted, with a 2.4% convenience fee collected by the payment processor, and not retained by the Tax Collector.

Tax payments can also be made via more traditional methods:

• By mail: Please allow up to 15 days for bank processing time (excluding mail delivery time).

• Wire transfers: visit www.pbctax.gov/wires for more information.



• By drop box: All six Tax Collector Service Centers provide secure payment drop boxes in the lobby, accessible Monday-Friday 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Payments must be sealed in the envelope, and cash is not accepted.

Tax Collector Gannon reminds all property owners that failure to receive a bill due to lost or delayed mail, does not excuse the property owner from their obligation to pay the tax, as per Florida Statutes 197.122. Taxes not paid by March 31, 2025 will become delinquent effective April 1, 2025.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit www.pbctax.gov for complete details about property taxes as well as information for enrolling in the convenient and budget-friendly Installment Payment Plan for future tax year payments. It is too late to enroll in this year’s Installment Payment Plan as enrollment closed last April, but applications for future year’s taxes are available now, through April 30 by visiting www.pbctax.gov/IPP.