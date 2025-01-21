2025 FREE Health & Safety Expo is THIS weekend

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 11:17 am

OKEECHOBEE — The 2025 Health and Safety Expo and Touch a Truck are this weekend!

This year, the expo will be held on Saturday, January 25th at the Agri-Civic Center beginning at 9 am and continuing until 2 pm.

"We will have safety displays, first responder vehicles, activities for the kids, entertainment, food, giveaways along with the famous Touch a Truck displays.

All the health and safety organizations from Okeechobee and surrounding areas will be there and will be offering helpful information and maybe even some goodies.

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue will be serving their usual gourmet hotdogs free of charge, but if you are in the mood for something different, there will also be a snow cone and taco food truck on site where you can purchase a meal.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office along with the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue will be offering demonstrations. There will be lots of activities for the kids including the trackless train along with lots of information for the adults. Everything at the event is free except for the food trucks.

Vendor spots are still available, and if you are interested in taking part, you can contact Chuck Akers at 772-260-9026, or by email at okeechobeecountyvolunteerfd@gmail.com