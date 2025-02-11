Night to Shine is a success!

Posted Tuesday, February 11, 2025 10:32 am

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee’s second annual Night to Shine took place on Feb. 7 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee.

All residents with special needs age 14 or older were invited to join in a night of fun. The women and girls had their hair and makeup done and got to wear new gowns. They all arrived at the church in a limousine and then walked the red carpet as they entered.

They were met by students from Prosper Noggin, who were there to help make each guest feel special and important. They danced with and sat and talked with everyone they met.

Prosper Noggin founder Melinda Wherrell said she worked with her students for weeks to make sure they understood their assignment.

Night to Shine is free to all guests and is hosted by a local church. It is financed by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“Our prayer is that this event becomes part of the DNA of each host church and will continue to be a ministry supported by the whole community for years to come.

“Through the years, we have truly seen this event transform into a movement of the Holy Spirit through churches, honored guests, volunteers, and supporters, all seeking to give glory to God by celebrating and advocating for people with disabilities and the value of life,” states the website.