38th Annual 4H Speech Contest held at Harvest Academy

CLEWISTON — The 38th Annual 4-H Speech Contest powered by FPL was held at Harvest Academy on Nov. 5, 2024, composed of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.
The Judges Choice Awards in the fourth and fifth grade division were awarded to the following speakers: Most Humorous Award went to Aaron Garcia (EES), Lennox Lee (HA) received the Most Educational Award, Sapphire White (CES) was honored with the Most Original Award, Best Presentation of a Serious Issue was awarded to Isabella Rosario (UES) and Most Inspirational went to Na’Vayla O’Brien (EES).
The Judges Choice Awards in the sixth-grade division were awarded to the following speakers: MostHumorous Award went to Tonya Fairbanks (CCS), Carlos Flores (HA) captured the Most Educational Award, Ann’Aleah Gonzalez (HA) was honored with the Most Original Award, Havana Kurtz (CCS) with the Best
Presentation of a Serious Issue Award and the Most Inspirational Award went to Myla Rives (CCS).
The first through fourth place winners of the speech contest received a wooden plaque containing the 4-H Speech emblem as well as cash awards in the amount of $40, $30, $20, and $10, respectively. The winners of the
Judges Choice Awards received trophies.
To all the speakers, you did fantastic in presenting your speeches. To the school coordinators and teachers involved with the 4-H Speech Contest, you did outstanding in preparing your students for the school contest as well as for the county contest. Furthermore, thank you parents for getting your child to the competition and for all the help you gave them at home. Many thanks to Ms. Gracelyn Byrd, Mr. Frank Dowdle, and Ms. Justice Morrison for taking time from your busy schedules to serve as official judges. Finally, thank you to our sponsors, Florida Power & Light, Florida 4-H Foundation, and Hendry County 4-H for making this event possible. Furthermore, thank you to New Harvest Church for hosting the competition and for providing sound support during the program.