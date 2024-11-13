38th Annual 4H Speech Contest held at Harvest Academy

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 3:28 pm

CLEWISTON — The 38th Annual 4-H Speech Contest powered by FPL was held at Harvest Academy on Nov. 5, 2024, composed of fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.

Pictured from left to Right are: Aaron Garcia, Scarlett Whitehead, Daniella Salinas, Victoria Rodriguez (in back), Trent Stone, Lennox Lee, Sapphire …

In the fourth and fifth grade division: First place was awarded to Trent Stone with his speech titled “The Big Move.” Second place went to Daniella Salinas with her speech titled “My Dream." Daniella and Trent are both students at Westside Elementary School. Scarlett Whitehead of Clewiston Christian School achieved third place with her speech titled “My Crazy Grandma." Aaron Garcia of Eastside Elementary School took honorable mention with his “No Savo” speech.

The Judges Choice Awards in the fourth and fifth grade division were awarded to the following speakers: Most Humorous Award went to Aaron Garcia (EES), Lennox Lee (HA) received the Most Educational Award, Sapphire White (CES) was honored with the Most Original Award, Best Presentation of a Serious Issue was awarded to Isabella Rosario (UES) and Most Inspirational went to Na’Vayla O’Brien (EES).

Pictured from left to right are: Nicholas Garcia, Tonya Fairbanks, Myla Rives, Havanna Kurtz, Russhelle Lee,.Carlos Flores, Ann’Aleah Gonzalez. …

In the sixth-grade division: Clewiston Christian School’s Havana Kurtz captured first place with her speech titled “Go Gold”. Second place was awarded to Myla Rives with her speech titled “Expectations”. Placing third was Tonya Fairbanks with her “The Pastor’s Daughter” speech. Myla and Tonya are students at Clewiston Christian School. Nicholas Garcia of Harvest Academy took honorable mention with his speech titled “Why I Love Roping."

The Judges Choice Awards in the sixth-grade division were awarded to the following speakers: MostHumorous Award went to Tonya Fairbanks (CCS), Carlos Flores (HA) captured the Most Educational Award, Ann’Aleah Gonzalez (HA) was honored with the Most Original Award, Havana Kurtz (CCS) with the Best

Presentation of a Serious Issue Award and the Most Inspirational Award went to Myla Rives (CCS).

The first through fourth place winners of the speech contest received a wooden plaque containing the 4-H Speech emblem as well as cash awards in the amount of $40, $30, $20, and $10, respectively. The winners of the

Judges Choice Awards received trophies.

To all the speakers, you did fantastic in presenting your speeches. To the school coordinators and teachers involved with the 4-H Speech Contest, you did outstanding in preparing your students for the school contest as well as for the county contest. Furthermore, thank you parents for getting your child to the competition and for all the help you gave them at home. Many thanks to Ms. Gracelyn Byrd, Mr. Frank Dowdle, and Ms. Justice Morrison for taking time from your busy schedules to serve as official judges. Finally, thank you to our sponsors, Florida Power & Light, Florida 4-H Foundation, and Hendry County 4-H for making this event possible. Furthermore, thank you to New Harvest Church for hosting the competition and for providing sound support during the program.