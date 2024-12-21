4-H Club brightens group of veterans morning with sweat treats

Posted Saturday, December 21, 2024 10:16 am

OKEECHOBEE — Do you know what 4-H is? 4-H is a positive youth development program in which youth ages 5-18 can participate. Okeechobee County has 24 clubs with over 600 members who participate in monthly club meetings and choose a project or multiple projects to complete. Part of being in 4-H is to also participate in a community service-learning project.

The County Council is one of our 4-H clubs, and they recently participated in a very meaningful outreach. They chose to honor a local group of veterans who eat breakfast every Wednesday morning at a hometown restaurant. This group of youth made cookies and sweet treats and boxed them up to deliver to this group of veterans. Each youth shared a box with a veteran, introduced themselves and said thank you.

The club members listened as one veteran shared about the sacrifices made when your country goes to war and how some veterans are reluctant to share their experiences. Another veteran shared how important learning about your country’s history is so that you are educated about your past and the sacrifices that were made so that you can be free.

Although these boxes of cookies were just a small gesture for such a huge sacrifice that these veterans made, it was a great experience for both parties involved. The smiles, the conversation, the pictures and the handshakes are just what 4-H is all about. 4-H is learning by doing and giving back to the community. We love 4-H and “making the best better.”

Thank you, veterans, for your sacrifices so we can live in the country we live in today!