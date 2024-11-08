Okeechobee Livestock Veterinarians honored with Friends of 4-H Award

Posted Friday, November 8, 2024 4:17 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- The 2023-2024 Okeechobee County Friend of 4-H Award was proudly presented to Okeechobee Livestock Veterinarians.

It is with great pleasure that we continue the highest honor that the Okeechobee County 4-H program gives each year. The “Okeechobee County Friend of 4-H” Award was first established over thirty years ago in 1989. It continues to honor persons or organizations that have gone above and beyond to provide resources, time and expertise to the 4-Hers of Okeechobee County. Continuing this tradition, this year’s honoree has distinguished themselves as a very valuable and knowledgeable member to the success of the 4-H program and its youth members and adult volunteers in Okeechobee County. This year the Okeechobee County 4-H program has chosen Okeechobee Livestock Veterinarians as the recipient of their greatest honor.

When members and volunteers shared why they chose Okeechobee Livestock Veterinarians as their Okeechobee County Friend of 4-H, the responses were quite honorable. They are “quick to respond with information regarding livestock.” They “go out of their way to set up a health certificate drive through” and “are willing to help if you have a question.” Others shared that “they have always returned calls in a timely manner, helped kids care with their sick animals, and donated their time and wisdom to the kids and their projects.” They are “very patient and kind.” All these comments make it obvious that Okeechobee Livestock Veterinarians have been an integral part of making 4-H in Okeechobee County a huge success. 4-H is better because of their expertise, knowledge and services that they provide to our youth. It is evident that Okeechobee Livestock Veterinarians are a true friend of 4-H.

Thank you for your many years of contributing to 4-H, for the 4-H projects that were made successful because you chose to give to our youth, for the 4-H youth that have benefitted from your teaching, and for living up to the 4-H motto to “Make the best better.”