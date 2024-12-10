4th- & 5th-graders wrap up lessons with a parade

Upthegrove Elementary’s amazing enrichment teachers provided a fun and engaging unit centered around the story...
LABELLE -– Upthegrove Elementary’s amazing enrichment teachers provided a fun and engaging unit centered around the story “Balloons Over Broadway.” Fourth and fifth grade students have wrapped up their lessons by marching in their very own parade. Each student created their own balloon that focused on a grade level science standard that included an illustration, title, and scientific facts. Thank you Mrs. Melton, Mrs. Schauer, Coach Adams, and Mrs. Akin for all your hard work! For more photos, visit facebook.com/UESEagles [Photos courtesy Upthegrove Elementary School]