911 outages affect area

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — If you find yourself in need of 911 and aren’t able to reach law enforcement on your cell phone, this is due to an outage with Lumen. A Fiber line has been damaged and in the process of being repaired.
Please check on your family and friends, if you know or have a loved one who may be compromised or may be affected.
If you call 911, your call may be routed to another county. Please give them pertinent information and they will contact your local First Responders.