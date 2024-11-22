A Country Christmas comes to the Wildstein Center at SFSC

Posted Friday, November 22, 2024 11:35 am

AVON PARK — William Lee Golden and The Goldens are scheduled to perform A Country Christmas at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) in Avon Park on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. “Expect some gospel music, holiday songs, and a little southern rock featuring William Lee Golden’s famous baritone vocals,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC.

William Lee Golden is a legendary figure in American music. Since joining the Oak Ridge Boys in the 1960s, Golden has become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, been inducted into both the Country and Music Halls of Fame, and won five Grammy Awards, one American Music Award, four Country Music Association Awards, four Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 Dove Awards, and the 2010 President’s Honor.

The Goldens all-star band includes Golden’s sons Chris and Craig and his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah. The family band tours when Golden isn’t performing with the Oak Ridge Boys. Their music brings fresh interpretations to longtime favorite hymns and holiday songs.

William Lee Golden and The Goldens celebrated their first No. 1 single with “Come and Dine” off their “Old Country Church Gospel” album. The hymn is a favorite of the family, because it’s an upbeat classic about feasting at the table with Jesus. “This is an exciting time for us as a family,” Golden said. “I am so proud of The Goldens reaching No. 1.”

“This is their only performance in Florida on their holiday tour,” Garren said. “It’s a rare treat for folks who love old-timey music, great harmonies, and musical excellence.”

Tickets are available online at sfscARTS.org, by calling 863-784-7178, or by visiting the Box Office at the SFSC Highlands Campus on 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. Groups of 12 or more can save 20%.

Upcoming performances include Menopause the Musical®- Cruising Through the Change, Always Loretta featuring Emily Portman and The Coalminers, Turnstiles – Music of Billy Joel, Lee Greenwood, Mutts Gone Nuts, The Drifters, So Good: The Music of Neil Diamond, and Three Dog Night. For a complete list of shows, visit sfscARTS.org.