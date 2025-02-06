A day with a crime scene unit

Posted Thursday, February 6, 2025 5:02 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Each day the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit starts the day by preparing for a work day focused on maintaining public safety and ensuring justice.

Led by Kathleen Watson, the team arrives at the sheriff's office early in the morning to review recent incidents needing their attention. During their morning briefing, team members discuss the cases at hand and outline their responsibilities for the day. They discuss the importance of their work in collecting and processing evidence, collaborating with law enforcement, and accurately documenting findings at various crime scenes.

The unit is committed to performing their tasks with care and precision throughout the day. Every day presents new challenges and opportunities for learning. The team is involved in various tasks, from cell phone forensics and latent fingerprint examinations to crime scene photography.

This dynamic environment means that no two days are the same, which is exactly how they prefer it! After the morning briefing, the day begins with the same vital routine: unlocking and inventorying the day’s evidence items. The team carefully triages these items based on their importance for further processing, ensuring that crucial evidence is prioritized.

Their expertise doesn’t just stop at internal operations; they also assist other agencies by processing evidence, including downloading crucial data from electronic devices. From there, each day presents a new path for them, whether it's testifying in court, responding to a crime scene, or processing evidence. These tasks occupy their time and shape their experiences throughout the day. In addition to these responsibilities, the evidence unit maintains a found property website.

They hold found items for 90 days, reaching out to owners with letters encouraging them to retrieve their belongings. This appeals not only to the logistical side of their work but also to their commitment to serving the community.

The work of a crime scene investigator is challenging but incredibly rewarding. Each day they contribute to the strength of our justice system, one piece of evidence at a time.