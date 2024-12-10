A heartfelt thanks from the OCSO

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

By Sheriff Noel E. Stephen/OCSO
Posted 12/10/24

Posted
By Sheriff Noel E. Stephen/OCSO

On behalf of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Cypress Hut Eagle Club Post 4509 and Big Lake Missions for their incredible support of our community through their annual fundraising efforts. This year's 6th Annual Toy Run, organized by the Eagles, raised an impressive $1,500, generously presented by Jerry Hartman, Eagles secretary for the Real Life Childrens Ranch. These funds will go a long way in spreading joy and making the holidays brighter for those in need. An additional 4700 went to Big Lake Missions. We also celebrate a milestone for 30 years of unwavering dedication by Big Lake Missions to serving our community through their fundraisers. Your continued efforts inspire us all and bring our community closer together. Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and commitment to making a difference. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected Okeechobee! Sheriff Noel E. Stephen, Okeechobee County Sheriff
OKEECHOBEE — On behalf of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Cypress Hut Eagle Club Post 4509 and Big Lake Missions for their incredible support of our community through their annual fundraising efforts.

This year's 6th Annual Toy Run, organized by the Eagles, raised an impressive $1,500, generously presented by Jerry Hartman, Eagles secretary for the Real Life Childrens Ranch. These funds will go a long way in spreading joy and making the holidays brighter for those in need. An additional $4,700 went to Big Lake Missions.
 
We also celebrate a milestone for 30 years of unwavering dedication by Big Lake Missions to serving our community through their fundraisers. Your continued efforts inspire us all and bring our community closer together.
 
Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and commitment to making a difference. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected Okeechobee!
 
Sheriff Noel E. Stephen, Okeechobee County Sheriff
