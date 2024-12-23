AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Florida for year-end holidays

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
TAMPA — AAA will work to help stranded motorists while also keeping impaired drivers off the road this holiday season. Tuesday night, Dec. 24, the Auto Club Group will activate its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states.
“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA will then send a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”
It’s important to note, AAA service technicians expect to respond to calls from more than 860,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays. So, treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Plan for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party.
The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.
‘Tow to Go’ Guidelines
