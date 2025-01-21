AAA advice to protect your home and vehicle in frigid temperatures

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 2:57 pm

TAMPA — Freezing temperatures and even snow is moving across parts of Florida this week. AAA has advice to help residents stay safe while also protecting their home and automobile.

“Freezing temperatures can lead to costly repairs to your home, while snow and icy roads can raise the risk for Floridians who aren’t used to driving in these conditions,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA encourages residents to prepare their property, and drivers to follow the advice of local authorities and stay off the road if conditions are unsafe to drive.”

Home Protection

AAA Insurance reports the average regional frozen pipe claim costs more than $11,000, though the amount can be much higher depending on damage to personal property.

Water left standing in pipes when the temperature drops may expand with enough force to cause it to burst, leading to serious water damage if the issue isn’t immediately identified. Damage caused from burst pipes as well as the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed, and owners maintain heat in the building.

What residents can do:

• Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

• Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

• Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

• Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

• Take photos of any damage and immediately and contact your insurance provider.

Vehicle Advice

Cold temperatures often result in low tire pressure and dead batteries. AAA offers these tips to help drivers to prepare their vehicle for the road:

• Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from the car. This includes the hood, roof, and trunk. Make sure the exhaust pipe is also snow-free.

• Never warm up a vehicle in a small, enclosed space. Single-home garage doors should be open when warming up your vehicle, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Anticipate car battery damage. Car batteries that are 3-to 5 years-old will have much less starting power in cold conditions. AAA members can request to have a new battery installed at their location.

• Check your tire pressure. Cold weather naturally leads to lower tire pressure, which can result in a tire blowout.

AAA Safety Tips While Driving

• Check the weather before setting out and change plans accordingly.

• Pack a well-stocked emergency kit with a cell phone car charger, first-aid kit, medicine, drinking water, non-perishable snacks, flashlight w/ extra batteries, an ice scraper, and extra blankets, hats, gloves, and coats.

• Increase your following distance. Give yourself extra time to stop.

• Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

• Avoid breaking on ice. If you’re approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Control the skid. Applying pressure to your brakes while on ice will throw your car into a skid. If your tires lose traction, continue to look and steer in the direction you want to go.

• Slow Down, Move Over. Avoid driving on shoulders or medians so first responders, tow truck operators, and emergency vehicles can reach stranded motorists in dangerous roadside conditions.

• Obey road closures. Closed roads also apply to AAA tow truck drivers, as safety is the key for everyone.

• Treat traffic signal outages as a four-way stop. A blacked-out traffic signal works the same as a four-way stop intersection. You must stop at the intersection and proceed when you know other turning and approaching vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians have stopped.

• Expect reduced range on EVs. Cold weather can shorten the range of electric vehicles. EV drivers should plan for more frequent charging stops and identify charging stations’ locations before they hit the road. AAA recommends “pre-heating” the inside of your electric vehicle to a comfortable temperature while still connected to the charger. This will reduce the vehicle’s battery demand to regulate cabin temperature at the onset of driving.

AAA’s Tips for Stranded Motorists on the Roadside

• Pull over as far away from traffic lanes as possible. If you are in an unsafe situation, contact local law enforcement.

• Stay in the vehicle. Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to locate you more effectively and preventing you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe and move quickly to safety – away from traffic lanes.

• Don’t leave the car running to make the gas last longer. If there is an extended traffic jam, turn off the engine for a period of time, then back on to reheat the inside when it has gotten too cold again.