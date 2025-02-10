AAA: Florida gas prices are 10 cents more than last week

Posted Monday, February 10, 2025 10:24 am

TAMPA — After rising 17 cents last week, Florida gas prices declined 5 cents through the weekend. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

“Florida gas prices continue to follow the same pattern of rising and falling within about the same range every week or two,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices showed some weakness this past week, but not to a degree that would signal any significant relief at the pump.”

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Florida gas prices averaged $3.17 per gallon. That’s 10 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents more than last month, and 2 cents more than this time last year.

Crude oil prices have declined a total of 9% through the past three weeks. On Friday, Feb. 7, the U.S. price for crude oil settled at $71 per barrel. That’s down from $72.53/b the week before, and the 2025 high of $78.71 in mid-January.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.32), Naples ($3.28), Ocala ($3.24)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Panama City ($2.84), Pensacola ($2.86)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

