AAA: Florida gas prices are 15 cents less than last week

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 10:56 am

TAMPA — Pump prices continue to pinball, this time falling in Floridians’ favor. Florida gas prices declined 15 cents last week, falling from $3.22 per gallon to $3.07 per gallon by Sunday, Feb. 2.

“The discount at the pump came as a result of a decline in the price of crude oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this month, oil price rose to multi-month highs due to frigid temps in the southern U.S. and sanctions on Russian crude. Now, oil prices are back down to where they were to start the year, allowing gas prices to fall too.”

So far this year, pump prices have ranged from a high of $3.23 per gallon (1/16) to a low of $3.06 per gallon (1/8). Meanwhile, the price for U.S. crude has ranged from $72-$78 per barrel. After trading at $78/b in mid-January, the U.S. price for a barrel of oil settled at $72.53 on Friday, Jan. 31.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($3.20), Naples ($3.20), Lakeland-Winter Haven ($3.15)

• Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.87), Pensacola ($2.92), Punta Gorda ($2.97)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

• Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com



• State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Gas Price Averages