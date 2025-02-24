AAA: Florida gas prices are 7 cents more than last week

Posted Monday, February 24, 2025 2:22 pm

TAMPA — Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents last week, then declined 6 cents through the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, the state average was $3.10 per gallon. That’s 7 cents more than a week ago, 2 cents less than last month, and 25 cents less than this time last year.

“Florida gas prices continue bouncing up and down, yet have remained within the same 25-cent range since early September,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “However, seasonal factors could apply upward pressure on pump prices in the next couple of months. Spring refinery maintenance season generally peaks in late February and March. This combined with higher fuel demand from spring travel and the switch to summer gasoline all typically contribute to higher prices in the spring. For context, last year, gas prices rose 30 cents from late February to the end of March.”

Crude oil prices remained steady last week. The closing price on Friday, Feb. 21 was $70.40 per barrel. That’s only 34 cents less than the week before.

Regional Pricess

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Naples ($3.21), Gainesville ($3.16)

• Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.85)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

