AAA: Florida gas prices are slightly higher than last week

News from AAA
Posted 12/16/24

Florida drivers are paying slightly more at the pump than a week ago.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

AAA: Florida gas prices are slightly higher than last week

Posted
News from AAA

TAMPA, Fla., (December 16, 2024) — Florida drivers are paying slightly more at the pump than a week ago. Sunday's state average was $3.12 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than last week. 

"Despite the modest uptick, gas prices remain within the same range they've been in since early September," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "During the past three months, the state average has bounced between $2.99/g and $3.20/g. Oil prices have remained low during that time, which has prevented any significant jump at the pump."

Last week, the state average started at $3.10/g, then dropped down to $3.03 per gallon on Friday, before rebounding to $3.12/g on Sunday. So far, December gas prices have averaged $3.07 per gallon. That's 2 cents less than the monthly average in November, and 4 cents less than the average price in October. 

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.27), Naples ($3.19), Homosassa Springs ($3.18)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.72), Panama City ($2.75), Pensacola ($2.83)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community. 
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com 
  • State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
National $3.023 $3.023 $3.018 $3.084 $3.087
Florida $3.119 $3.071 $3.102 $3.091 $2.886
Georgia $2.913 $2.913 $2.903 $2.945 $2.979
Click here to view current gasoline price averages


Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA - The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

gas, prices, AAA

Comments

Other items that may interest you

BBB provides tips to keep your packages safe from …

The naughty list: BBB’s 12 scams of the holidays

High speed internet expands in Glades County

New casino and hotel hiring employees

x