AAA: Florida gas prices are slightly higher than last week

Florida drivers are paying slightly more at the pump than a week ago.
TAMPA, Fla., (December 16, 2024) — Florida drivers are paying slightly more at the pump than a week ago. Sunday's state average was $3.12 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than last week.
"Despite the modest uptick, gas prices remain within the same range they've been in since early September," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "During the past three months, the state average has bounced between $2.99/g and $3.20/g. Oil prices have remained low during that time, which has prevented any significant jump at the pump."
Last week, the state average started at $3.10/g, then dropped down to $3.03 per gallon on Friday, before rebounding to $3.12/g on Sunday. So far, December gas prices have averaged $3.07 per gallon. That's 2 cents less than the monthly average in November, and 4 cents less than the average price in October.
Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices
Regional Prices
Ways to Save on Gasoline
AAA Resources for Drivers
Find Florida Gas Prices
|
AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$3.023
|$3.023
|$3.018
|$3.084
|$3.087
|Florida
|$3.119
|$3.071
|$3.102
|$3.091
|$2.886
|Georgia
|$2.913
|$2.913
|$2.903
|$2.945
|$2.979
|Click here to view current gasoline price averages
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About AAA - The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.