AAA: Florida gas prices break even for the week

TAMPA — Florida gas prices continued to yoyo up and down. The state average went from $3.11 per gallon down to $3.06 mid-week, only to bounce right back up to $3.11/g by Sunday, Jan. 12.

“Fuel prices have cycled within the same range for the past couple months, but a recent oil price hike threatens to bring upward pressure on prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices rose to multi-month highs on winter weather woes and U.S. sanctions on Russian petroleum. This could place upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price for crude increased $3 per barrel (4%) last week. The closing price on Friday, Jan. 10 of $76.57 per barrel is the highest daily settlement since early October. The U.S. placed sanctions on Russian oil producers and 183 ships which reportedly carry that oil to China and India. The sanctions are reportedly an attempt to cut off funding for Moscow’s war against Ukraine. This will reportedly leave China and India to seek more supply from the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

As the oil market debates how these sanctions will affect global supplies, there are concerns about a prolonged stretch of below-average temperatures. OPIS reports that rare winter storms in Texas and the South should sharply boost demand for distillate/heating oil.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Naples ($3.19), Homosassa Springs ($3.17)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.83), Panama City ($2.85)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

