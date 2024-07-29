AAA: Florida gas prices decline after a big drop in oil prices

Posted Monday, July 29, 2024 11:20 am

TAMPA — Florida gas prices rose 11 cents early last week reaching $3.55 per gallon. The state average then reversed course, declining 7 cents during the past four days. On Sunday, July 28, the state average was $3.40 per gallon. That’s about 3 cents more than a week ago. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and metro area gas prices.

“Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Recent fuel reports show China’s crude oil imports are declining. This driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening.”

In early July, the U.S. price for crude traded at around $83 per barrel. Oil has since declined a total of 8% through the past three weeks. The biggest weekly drop occurred last week. Oil prices fell nearly $3 per barrel (4%). Friday’s closing price was $77.16/b. Oil hasn’t traded this low since the first week of June. During that time, the average gas price in Florida was around $3.30/g.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.58), Naples ($3.47), Gainesville ($3.46)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.13), Panama City ($3.16)s

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

