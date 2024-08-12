AAA: Florida gas prices dropped 13 cents last week

Florida gas prices dropped 13 cents per gallon last week.

TAMPA — Florida gas prices dropped 13 cents per gallon last week. The state average Sunday, Aug. 11, was $3.33 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since June 19th.

“Drivers got some relief at the pump last week, thanks to big drops in the price of crude and gasoline futures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices had fallen under downward pressure amid concerns of a global recession. However, futures prices regained some ground last week, on renewed economic optimism, which could lead to a slight bump at the pump.”

Until last week, the U.S. price of crude had been on a 4-week streak of declines. During that period, oil prices dropped 13%. Last week, prices rose 5%. Friday’s closing price of $76.84 per barrel is still well below the mid-$80 range oil was in last month.

According to our partners at OPIS, oil rose last week on a weaker dollar, expectations of a September cut in U.S. interest rates and ongoing fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East. Additionally, traders were bullish on Thursday’s decline in weekly U.S. jobless claims, which was enough to offset concerns of a global recession - which had previously weighed on fuel prices.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices
• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Naples ($3.43), Gainesville ($3.42)
• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Pensacola ($3.09), Panama City ($3.13)

Ways to Save on Gasoline
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices
• Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
• State and metro averages can be found here

